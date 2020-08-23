1/1
Carol E. Stewart
Carol E. Stewart, 71, of Elizabethtown, passed away suddenly Saturday, Aug. 22, 2020, at Hardin Memorial Hospital in Elizabethtown.

She was born in Elizabethtown to Joseph and Ethel Miller Stewart. Carol never met a stranger and always loved her friends and family. Carol retired from Coca-Cola Bottling Company and Speedway.

Carol was preceded in death by her parents, Joseph Harding and Ethel Miller Stewart.

With no children of her own, she helped raise a host of nieces and nephews, which she loved as her own.
She is survived by two sisters, Kay Darlene Clark of Elizabethtown and Joelena Fulkerson of Upton; a nephew, Rick Clark (Susanna); her nieces, April Gregory (Logan) and Angela Puckett (Captain Moore); great nieces, Kristeana Clark Choate (Ben); Kait­lin Caswell, Tayler Caswell, Baleigh Miller, Zoe Puckett and Abigail Puckett; great nephews, Michael Clark (Danielle Dillen), Cooper Puckett, Waytt Gregory and Weston Gregory; great-great nieces, Joselyn Clark-Choate and Leliana Clark; and great-great nephews, Jayden Clark, Joseph Clark-Choate, Jon­a­than Clark-Choate, James Clark-Choate and Cassius Clark; and very many close cousins and friends.

The funeral is at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 26, at Manakee Funeral Home in Elizabethtown with the Rev. Thomas Gordon officiating. Burial follows in Elizabethtown City Cemetery.

Visitation is from 5 to 8 p.m. Tuesday and continues from 9 to 11 a.m. Wednesday at Manakee Funeral Home in Elizabethtown.

Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, it is required that every visitor wear a face mask or face cover. Thank you for complying.

Condolences may be expressed at manakeefuneralhome.com.

Published in The News-Enterprise from Aug. 23 to Aug. 26, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Manakee Funeral Home
2098 Leitchfield Road
Elizabethtown, KY 42701
769-6341
