Carol Theo Bowden Lewis
Carol Theo Bowden Lewis passed peacefully on Saturday, Aug. 8, 2020, after suffering from Alzheimer's for many years.

Carol received her bachelor's degree in general studies from WKU. She previously was a member of First Presbyterian Church in Elizabethtown where she enjoyed being the organist for many years. She retired as manager of the Elizabethtown Community College Bookstore in 1995 and lived in Florida at St. Pete Beach until 2016. She attended the Presbyterian Church at St. Pete Beach. She lived with her husband Bill Lewis at Three Palms but also kept a residence in Louisville when she returned home to visit with family. Carol has been residing at Willow Creek in the memory unit for the past three years. Carol loved to play the piano and work crossword puzzles.

She was preceded in death by her husband, William B. Lewis Sr., in 2017; and her son, William B. Lewis Jr. in 2010; and her sister, Helen Cooper.

She is survived by her sons, Bobby (Jennifer) Lewis and Mike (Jean) Lewis; granddaughters, Caitlin, Brooke, Emma, Sarah and Rebekah; nieces, Jody O'Mary, Julie (Bill) Heuser, Lynda Patterson, Cindy Cooper, Teresa (Mike) Cates and Debbie Smith; and nephews, Mark (Stacey) Lewis and Jerry (Monica) Cooper.

A graveside service is at 1 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 15, at Cave Hill Cemetery, 701 Baxter Ave., Louisville. The family will receive visitors from 11 a.m. to noon Saturday at Ratterman Funeral Home, 3711 Lexington Road, in St. Matthews.

Memorials may take the form of donations to the Alzheimer's Association, 6100 Dutchman's Lane, Suite 401, Louisville KY 40205-3284.

Published in The News-Enterprise from Aug. 12 to Aug. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
15
Visitation
11:00 - 12:00 PM
Ratterman Funeral Home - St. Matthews
AUG
15
Graveside service
01:00 PM
Cave Hill Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Ratterman Funeral Home - St. Matthews
3711 Lexington Road
Louisville, KY 40207
(502) 893-3644
