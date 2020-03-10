Carolyn Ann Tharpe Fant, 78, passed peacefully from this life, Monday, March 9, 2020, after a gradual decline in health.



Carolyn was born in Elizabethtown, graduated from Glendale High School but has resided in a nursing home in Nashville, Indiana, for the past several years.



She was born Aug. 6, 1941, was a loving mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and sister. She spent all of her life attending Round Top Baptist Church, where she was a Sunday school teacher, choir member and played the piano. Carolyn also had been a "pink lady volunteer" for the HMH Auxiliary. She retired GTE after 30 years and loved University of Kentucky basketball and Elvis Presley.



Before moving to the nursing home, she enjoyed her days outside taking care of her yard and making homemade ice cream.



She was preceded in death by her parents, Everett Elmore and Ruby Geraldine Tharpe; a brother, Jackie Wendell Tharpe; and her two beautiful daughters, Beverly McLemore and Pamela Booth.



Carolyn is survived by her son, Jeffery (Nhora) Fant; her siblings, Janice Hawkins and Pat (George) Howell and David (Donna) Tharpe; her four grandchildren, Brock (Tiffany) Booth and Meghan (John) Aguilar, Mariann Fant and Natalie Fant; two great-grandchildren, Jayce and Kennedy Aguilar; and several nieces and nephews.



The funeral is at 11 a.m. Thursday, March 12, at Brown Funeral Home in Elizabethtown with the Rev. Donnie Davis officiating. Burial follows in Round Top Baptist Church Cemetery.



Visitation is from 4 to 8 p.m. Wednesday and continues at 9 a.m. Thursday at the funeral home.



Memorials may be made to Round Top Baptist Church in her memory.



