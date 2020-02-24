Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Carolyn Ann "Sissy" Matherly. View Sign Service Information Manakee Funeral Home 2098 Leitchfield Road Elizabethtown , KY 42701 7696341 Send Flowers Obituary

Carolyn Ann "Sissy" Matherly, 77, of Elizabethtown, passed away Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020, at Sunrise Manor Nursing Home in Hodgenville.



She was born in Elizabethtown to William Cook and Lola Cottrell Allen. Carolyn was a branch manager of a number of local banks in Elizabethtown.



She was preceded in death by her parents; a son, William Scott Matherly; two brothers, Jackie Allen and Jerry Allen; a sister, Candy Brown; a granddaughter, Gracie Ann Royalty; a brother-in-law, Tommy Fulkerson; and a longtime friend, Carl Fullerton.



Survivors include her loving family, her husband, Bill K. Matherly of Hodgenville; two sons, Brian (Sherri) Matherly and Kevin (Lisa) Matherly, all of Elizabethtown; a daughter, Melana (Larry) Goodman of Glendale; three sisters, Linda Fulkerson of Elizabethtown, Pam (Mike) Bernard of Louisville and Tammy (Gary) Johnson of Elizabethtown; two brothers, Sonny (Brenda) Allen and Mark Allen, all of Elizabethtown; a sister-in-law, Diane Allen; a longtime friend, Brenda Fullerton; seven grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren; and her best friend, her dog, Isaiah.



Cremation was chosen. There will be a celebration of life at a later date.



The family requests memorial contributions be given to Hosparus of Central Kentucky, P.O. Box 2149, Elizabethtown, Ky. 42702.

