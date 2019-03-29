Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Carolyn Henderson. View Sign

Carolyn Henderson, 76, of Radcliff, passed away Thursday, March 28, 2019, at Hardin Memorial Hospital in Elizabethtown.



She was preceded in death by a grandson, Adam Michael Henderson.



Survivors include her husband of 58 years, Randolph Henderson of Radcliff; a daughter, Regina Lerma of Radcliff; two sons, James Randolph Henderson of Maryland and Richard Michael Henderson and his wife, Mary Beth, of Illinois; two grandchildren, James Randolph Henderson Jr. and his wife, Marie, and Carolina Viola Rose Lerma; and a host of family and friends.



The funeral for Mrs. Henderson is at 10 a.m. Wednesday, April 3, in the chapel of Chism Family Funeral Home in Vine Grove. Burial follows in Kentucky Veterans Cemetery-Central in Radcliff.



Visitation is from 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday and continues from 9 to 10 a.m. Wednesday at the funeral home.



Carolyn Henderson, 76, of Radcliff, passed away Thursday, March 28, 2019, at Hardin Memorial Hospital in Elizabethtown.She was preceded in death by a grandson, Adam Michael Henderson.Survivors include her husband of 58 years, Randolph Henderson of Radcliff; a daughter, Regina Lerma of Radcliff; two sons, James Randolph Henderson of Maryland and Richard Michael Henderson and his wife, Mary Beth, of Illinois; two grandchildren, James Randolph Henderson Jr. and his wife, Marie, and Carolina Viola Rose Lerma; and a host of family and friends.The funeral for Mrs. Henderson is at 10 a.m. Wednesday, April 3, in the chapel of Chism Family Funeral Home in Vine Grove. Burial follows in Kentucky Veterans Cemetery-Central in Radcliff.Visitation is from 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday and continues from 9 to 10 a.m. Wednesday at the funeral home. Funeral Home Chism Family Funeral Home

769 Highland Avenue

Vine Grove , KY 40175

270-877-2245 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in The News-Enterprise on Mar. 30, 2019

Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for The News-Enterprise Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close