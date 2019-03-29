Carolyn Henderson, 76, of Radcliff, passed away Thursday, March 28, 2019, at Hardin Memorial Hospital in Elizabethtown.
She was preceded in death by a grandson, Adam Michael Henderson.
Survivors include her husband of 58 years, Randolph Henderson of Radcliff; a daughter, Regina Lerma of Radcliff; two sons, James Randolph Henderson of Maryland and Richard Michael Henderson and his wife, Mary Beth, of Illinois; two grandchildren, James Randolph Henderson Jr. and his wife, Marie, and Carolina Viola Rose Lerma; and a host of family and friends.
The funeral for Mrs. Henderson is at 10 a.m. Wednesday, April 3, in the chapel of Chism Family Funeral Home in Vine Grove. Burial follows in Kentucky Veterans Cemetery-Central in Radcliff.
Visitation is from 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday and continues from 9 to 10 a.m. Wednesday at the funeral home.
Chism Family Funeral Home
769 Highland Avenue
Vine Grove, KY 40175
270-877-2245
Published in The News-Enterprise on Mar. 30, 2019