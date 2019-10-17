Carolyn J. Walton, 76, of Elizabethtown, passed away Wednesday, Oct. 16, 2019, at her home.
She was born in Munfordville to Landis Lile and Emma Haire Lile. She was a proud military wife and homemaker. She was an avid reader, who also enjoyed gardening and quilting.
She was preceded in death by her father, Landis Lyle; her mother, Emma Nichols; her husband, James Walton; a brother, Verlon Lile; and a sister, JoAnn Ervin.
Survivors include a son, James Walton Jr.; two daughters, Sherrie Kennedy and Jan (Jim) Walton, all of Elizabethtown; two brothers, Leonard Lile of Wisdom and Mark Lile of Glasgow; three grandchildren, Jeremy and Isaac Kennedy and Kelley Walton; and a great-grandchild, Aylah Smith.
The funeral is at 4 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 19, at Manakee Funeral Home in Elizabethtown with the Rev. Bruce Nichols officiating. The family has chosen cremation to follow. Burial of the cremains will be in North Hardin Memorial Gardens at a later date.
Visitation is from noon to 4 p.m. Saturday at the funeral home.
Published in The News-Enterprise on Oct. 18, 2019