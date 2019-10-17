Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Carolyn J. Walton. View Sign Service Information Manakee Funeral Home 2098 Leitchfield Road Elizabethtown , KY 42701 7696341 Send Flowers Obituary

Carolyn J. Walton, 76, of Elizabethtown, passed away Wednesday, Oct. 16, 2019, at her home.



She was born in Munfordville to Landis Lile and Emma Haire Lile. She was a proud military wife and homemaker. She was an avid reader, who also enjoyed gardening and quilting.



She was preceded in death by her father, Landis Lyle; her mother, Emma Nichols; her husband, James Walton; a brother, Verlon Lile; and a sister, JoAnn Ervin.



Survivors include a son, James Walton Jr.; two daughters, Sherrie Kennedy and Jan (Jim) Walton, all of Elizabethtown; two brothers, Leonard Lile of Wisdom and Mark Lile of Glasgow; three grandchildren, Jeremy and Isaac Kennedy and Kelley Walton; and a great-grandchild, Aylah Smith.



The funeral is at 4 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 19, at Manakee Funeral Home in Elizabethtown with the Rev. Bruce Nichols officiating. The family has chosen cremation to follow. Burial of the cremains will be in North Hardin Memorial Gardens at a later date.



Visitation is from noon to 4 p.m. Saturday at the funeral home.

