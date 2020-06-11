Carra Dawn Shupe, 45, of Hodgenville, passed away Wednesday, June 10, 2020, at Hardin Memorial Hospital in Elizabethtown.



Carra grew up in Radcliff and the Hardin County area. She attended school at St. Brigid Catholic School, St. Christopher Catholic School, Radcliff Middle School and North Hardin High School. Carra worked as a cosmetologist.



She was preceded in death by a brother, Jeffrey Campbell Peter; and her grandparents, Ulric Joseph and Annette Breuer Peter, Denton Franklin and Betty Jo Campbell.



Survivors include her mother and stepfather, Sheila Campbell and Russell William Mott of Vine Grove; her father, Jeffrey Breuer Peter of Elizabethtown; two daughters, Cayden Reign Peter and Jessie Danielle Shupe; a brother, Russ Mott Jr., all of Vine Grove; five uncles, Ulric Breuer Peter, Carlton Breuer Peter, Frank Campbell, Ted Campbell and David Campbell; two aunts, Joy Davis and Lucy Johnson; and two cousins, Jonathan Breuer Hodges Peter and Ulric Breuer Peter II.



The funeral will be private. Burial follows in St. Brigid Catholic Church Cemetery in Vine Grove.



Visitation is from 5:30 to 7 p.m. Sunday, June 14, at Nelson-Edelen-Bennett Funeral Home in Radcliff.



Please text "nebfh" to 270-398-6931 to leave your name on the guest register book.



