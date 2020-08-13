Carrie Lee Kidd, 91, of Hodgenville, passed away, Thursday, Aug. 13, 2020, at Elizabethtown Nursing and Rehab.
Born March 29, 1929, she was a member of Lincoln Memorial Baptist Church in Hodgenville and a retired cook from Sonora Auto/Truck Plaza. Carrie was a proud helper with the Bobby Morrison Santa Claus and Clothes Giveaway.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Ellice Kidd; her parents, William Thomas and Nora Alice Warren DeSpain; a son, James "Jimmie" DeSpain; four brothers, Grady DeSpain, Harold DeSpain, Kenneth DeSpain and Eugene DeSpain; and five sisters, Edna Quillen, Anna Lewis, Mildred Mather Wright, Margie Avalon and Thelma Dean Brown Owens.
Survivors include a granddaughter, Elizabeth Ann DeSpain of Lexington; a daughter-in-law, Diane DeSpain of Lexington; a brother, Russell DeSpain of Elizabethtown; two sisters, Alma Lucille Milburn of Louisville and Ella Rea Watters of California; a sister-in-law, Bonnie DeSpain of Grey, Tennessee; and several nieces and nephews, including a special niece, Charlene Hines Baumgardner of Hodgenville.
The funeral is at 11 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 15, at Bennett-Bertram Funeral Home in Hodgenville with Brother Paul Baumgardner officiating. Burial follows in Red Hill Cemetery in Hodgenville.
Visitation is from 5 to 8 p.m. Friday and continues from 9 a.m. until time of service Saturday at the funeral home.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of contributions to the Hodgenville Gideon Camp, P.O. Box 25, Hodgenville, KY 42748 or the charity of your choice
.