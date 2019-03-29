Carrie Lee Richardson, 87, of Elizabethtown, died Tuesday, March 26, 2019, at Hardin Memorial Hospital in Elizabethtown.
Mrs. Richardson was a native of Sonora and the daughter of the late James Roy and Marie Phillips. She was a member of First Baptist Church, where she had served with the Missionary Society. She also was a member of the Better Homes Club and had served as pianist at Embry Chapel AME Church.
In addition to her parents, Mrs. Richardson was preceded in death by her husband, Albert Richardson; and a brother, James Harvey Phillips.
Survivors include two sisters, Sarah Compton (Donald) of Elizabethtown and Betty Ann Phillips of Louisville; two brothers, Roy Phillips Jr. (Gladys) of Elizabethtown and Sammy Eugene Phillips (Barbra) of Louisville; and a host of nieces, nephews, family and friends.
The funeral is at noon Saturday, March 30, at First Baptist Church in Elizabethtown. Burial follows in Elizabethtown Memorial Gardens.
Visitation is from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday Percell & Sons Funeral Home in Elizabethtown.
Percell & Sons Funeral Home
120 Haycraft Street
Elizabethtown, KY 42701
270-765-6674
Published in The News-Enterprise on Mar. 30, 2019