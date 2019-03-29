Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Carrie Lee Richardson. View Sign

Carrie Lee Richardson, 87, of Elizabethtown, died Tuesday, March 26, 2019, at Hardin Memorial Hospital in Elizabethtown.



Mrs. Richardson was a native of Sonora and the daughter of the late James Roy and Marie Phillips. She was a member of First Baptist Church, where she had served with the Missionary Society. She also was a member of the Better Homes Club and had served as pianist at Embry Chapel AME Church.



In addition to her parents, Mrs. Richardson was preceded in death by her husband, Albert Richardson; and a brother, James Harvey Phillips.



Survivors include two sisters, Sarah Compton (Donald) of Elizabethtown and Betty Ann Phillips of Louisville; two brothers, Roy Phillips Jr. (Gladys) of Elizabethtown and Sammy Eugene Phillips (Barbra) of Louisville; and a host of nieces, nephews, family and friends.



The funeral is at noon Saturday, March 30, at First Baptist Church in Elizabethtown. Burial follows in Elizabethtown Memorial Gardens.



Visitation is from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday Percell & Sons Funeral Home in Elizabethtown. Carrie Lee Richardson, 87, of Elizabethtown, died Tuesday, March 26, 2019, at Hardin Memorial Hospital in Elizabethtown.Mrs. Richardson was a native of Sonora and the daughter of the late James Roy and Marie Phillips. She was a member of First Baptist Church, where she had served with the Missionary Society. She also was a member of the Better Homes Club and had served as pianist at Embry Chapel AME Church.In addition to her parents, Mrs. Richardson was preceded in death by her husband, Albert Richardson; and a brother, James Harvey Phillips.Survivors include two sisters, Sarah Compton (Donald) of Elizabethtown and Betty Ann Phillips of Louisville; two brothers, Roy Phillips Jr. (Gladys) of Elizabethtown and Sammy Eugene Phillips (Barbra) of Louisville; and a host of nieces, nephews, family and friends.The funeral is at noon Saturday, March 30, at First Baptist Church in Elizabethtown. Burial follows in Elizabethtown Memorial Gardens.Visitation is from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday Percell & Sons Funeral Home in Elizabethtown. Funeral Home Percell & Sons Funeral Home

120 Haycraft Street

Elizabethtown , KY 42701

270-765-6674 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in The News-Enterprise on Mar. 30, 2019

Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for The News-Enterprise Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close