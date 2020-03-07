Carrie Morton

Service Information
Chism Family Funeral Home
769 Highland Avenue
Vine Grove, KY
40175
(270)-877-2245
Visitation
Monday, Mar. 9, 2020
11:00 AM
Chism Family Funeral Home
769 Highland Avenue
Vine Grove, KY 40175
Funeral
Monday, Mar. 9, 2020
12:00 PM
Chism Family Funeral Home
769 Highland Avenue
Vine Grove, KY 40175
Obituary
Carrie Raybon Morton, 86, of Radcliff, passed away Sunday, March 1, 2020, at the Signature HealthCARE of North Hardin in Radcliff.

She was a member of New Jerusalem Seventh-day Adventist Church in Radcliff.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Marcellus Morton Jr.; a daughter, Carolyn J. Allen; and a great-grandson, Mookie Cromwell.

Survivors include a grandson, Yohance Council and his wife, La'Kisha, of Radcliff; five great-grandchildren Latisha, Ya'riah, Ya'venna, Malik and Kentrel; two great-great-grandchildren Brandon, Jr. and Nevaeh; a brother, Norris Raybon; two nieces; two nephews; and a host of family and friends.

The funeral for Mrs. Morton is at noon Monday at the chapel of Chism Family Funeral Home in Vine Grove. Burial follows in the Kentucky Veterans Cemetery-Central in Radcliff.

Visitation is from 11 a.m. until noon, Monday at funeral home.
Published in The News-Enterprise on Mar. 8, 2020
