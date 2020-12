Or Copy this URL to Share

Cary Thomas Brown, 23, of Boston, Kentucky, died unexpectedly Friday, Nov. 27, 2020, at home



Survivors include his parents, Brian David Brown and Susan Miller Brown.



A celebration of life will be held at a later date.



A fund in Cary's honor to support student mental health services at the University of Kentucky will be announced at a later date.



Trowbridge Funeral Home in Boston is in charge of arrangements.

