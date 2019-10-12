Mrs. Catherine Delores Delores , 88, of Radcliff, died Wednesday, Oct. 9, 2019, at the Carl M. Brashear Radcliff Veterans Center in Radcliff.
Mrs. Thomas was a native of Savannah, Georgia, and the daughter of late James and Ruth English. She was a U. S. Army veteran former child care employee at Fort Knox.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a brother, James English.
Survivors include three daughters, Cheryl Brooks of Radcliff, Regina Blackshear of Louisville and Lorena White (Terrance) of Clarksville, Indiana; a son, Matthew Thomas III (Amy) of Lakewood Ranch, Florida; five grandchildren, Donovan Thomas, Ariel Brooks, Ciara Blackshear, Janee Woodard (DJ) and Erika Anderson (Melvin); four great-grandchildren, Jeramiah, Mariana, Iya and Ari; and a host of friends who very much loved her.
The funeral is at 11 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 15, at Percell and Sons Funeral Home with Chaplain Dean Whitaker officiating. Burial follows in Kentucky Veterans Cemetery–Central in Radcliff with military honors.
Visitation is from 6 to 8 p.m. Monday at the funeral home.
Published in The News-Enterprise on Oct. 13, 2019