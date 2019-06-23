Catherine Lorine Masden Milby, 94 of Georgetown, Indiana, formerly of Elizabethtown, died Saturday, June 22, 2019 at The Village of Guerin Woods.
She was a native of Hardin County, a member of St. James Catholic Church and retired after 35 years from Seagrams Distillery and Bottling Co.
She was preceded in death by her husband of 54 years, Ralph Willard Milby; her parents, Arthur and Zita Catherine Booth Masden; and her siblings, Joe Masden, Mary Eva Milby and Ophelia Forrester.
She is survived by several nieces and nephews, including Tim and Brenda Masden who were her caregivers.
The funeral is at 11 a.m. Wednesday, June 26, at St. James Catholic Church. Burial follows in Highland Memory Gardens in Mt. Washington.
Visitation is from 9 to 11 a.m. Wednesday at Brown Funeral Home in Elizabethtown.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of contributions to the Village of Guerin Woods.
Published in The News-Enterprise on June 24, 2019