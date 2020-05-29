Cathy Odessa Rigdon
Cathy Odessa Rigdon, 50, of Elizabethtown, passed away Friday, May 29, 2020, at her home.

She was a detailer for Jack Hart's Body Shop.

She was preceded in death by her father, John Wesley Givan.

Survivors include her daughter, Candy Damron; her mother, Betty Givan; a sister, Juliana "Julie" Smith; two brothers, Michael Givan and Mark Givan (Janet); and two grandsons, Mayson Damron and Landon Rigdon.

The funeral is at 11 a.m. Tuesday, June 2, at Trowbridge Funeral Home in Elizabethtown with Brother Wayne Borders officiating. Burial follows in Elizabethtown City Cemetery.

Visitation is from 5 to 8 p.m. Monday and after 9 a.m. Tuesday at the funeral home.

To light a candle of remembrance or to leave an online condolence, go to trowbridgefh.com.

Trowbridge Funeral Home in Elizabethtown has been entrusted with the arrangements.

Published in The News-Enterprise from May 29 to Jun. 2, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Trowbridge Funeral Home
234 West Dixie Avenue
Elizabethtown, KY 42701
(270) 765-2204
