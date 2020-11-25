Cecil Buckner, 90, of Elizabethtown, died Sunday, Nov. 22, 2020, at Baptist Health Hardin in Elizabethtown.



Mr. Buckner was a native of Hardin County and the son of the late Benjamin and Helen Buckner. He was a member of First Baptist Church, where he served on the Board of Deacons, sang with the male chorus, senior choir, Mass choir and was a founding member of the Golden Tones Quartet. Mr. Buckner was a retired employee of the Department of Transportation.



In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by two sons, Craig Buckner and Benjamin Buckner; and his eight siblings, Omar Foche Buckner, Benjamin Buckner Jr., Christine Buckner, James Louis Buckner, Carrie Buckner, Ana Mae Buckner, Herbert Buckner and Hortense Isom.



Survivors include his wife, Dorothy Buckner of Elizabethtown; a son, Tony Buckner; two daughters, Stephanie Buckner and Cheryl Buckner, all of Elizabethtown; nine grandchildren, eight great-grandchildren; a special nephew, Billy Frank Buckner (Hattie) of Elizabethtown; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, family and friends.



The funeral is at 1 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 28, at First Baptist Church in Elizabethtown with the Rev. William Curle officiating. Burial follows in Elizabethtown Memorial Gardens.



Visitation is from 4 to 8 p.m. Friday at the church.



Percell & Sons Funeral Home in Elizabethtown is in charge of arrangements.

