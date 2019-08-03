Cecil Elwood Blair, 78, of Boston, passed away Thursday, Aug. 1, 2019, at Jewish Hospital in Louisville.
Survivors include his three sons, Cecil Bruce Blair (Barbie), Carl Edward Blair (Suki) and Kenneth Wayne Blair (Theresa) and two daughters, Kimberly Anne Varner and Susan Marie Blair McCubbins.
Services are at 2 p.m. Tuesday at Trowbridge Funeral Home in Boston with burial to follow in Little Brick Cemetery.
Visitation is from 3 to 8 p.m. Sunday, noon to 8 p.m. Monday and 10 a.m. Tuesday at the funeral home.
Published in The News-Enterprise on Aug. 4, 2019