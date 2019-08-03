Cecil Elwood Blair

Guest Book
  • "May the love of friends and family carry you through your..."
    - Bob and Sue Koons
Service Information
Trowbridge Funeral Home
12497 Boston Road
Boston, KY
40107
(502)-833-4823
Visitation
Monday, Aug. 5, 2019
12:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Trowbridge Funeral Home
Boston, KY
Visitation
Tuesday, Aug. 6, 2019
10:00 AM - 2:00 PM
Trowbridge Funeral Home
Boston, KY
Service
Tuesday, Aug. 6, 2019
2:00 PM
Trowbridge Funeral Home
Boston, KY
Obituary
Cecil Elwood Blair, 78, of Boston, passed away Thursday, Aug. 1, 2019, at Jewish Hospital in Louisville.

Survivors include his three sons, Cecil Bruce Blair (Barbie), Carl Edward Blair (Suki) and Kenneth Wayne Blair (Theresa) and two daughters, Kimberly Anne Varner and Susan Marie Blair McCubbins.

Services are at 2 p.m. Tuesday at Trowbridge Funeral Home in Boston with burial to follow in Little Brick Cemetery.

Visitation is from 3 to 8 p.m. Sunday, noon to 8 p.m. Monday and 10 a.m. Tuesday at the funeral home.
Published in The News-Enterprise on Aug. 4, 2019
