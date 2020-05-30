Cecilianna Skees Phillips, 69, of Elizabethtown, passed away Friday, May 29, 2020, at her home.
She was born July 9, 1950, in Owensboro to Adrian and Rose Markert Skees.
She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother and a wonderful cook. She was the center of many family gatherings and loved vacationing at the beach. She retired from Hardin County Schools as an instructional assistant. She was a member of St. James Catholic Church.
She was preceded in death by her parents; and a brother, Ricky Skees.
Survivors include her loving husband, Eddie Phillips of Elizabethtown; three daughters, Rachael (Anthony) Dennehy of Madison, Alabama, and Donna (Mike) Drueke and Sarah Taylor, all of Elizabethtown; a stepdaughter, Amy Phillips of Chicago; a stepson, Nicholas (Pam) Phillips of Elizabethtown; two sisters, Rose (Larry) Ray of Kensington, Maryland, and Monica (Philip) Campbell of Lexington; two brothers, Mike (Nancy) Skees of Elizabethtown and Ronald Skees of Lexington; and eight grandchildren.
The funeral is at 11 a.m. Tuesday, June 2, at St. James Catholic Church in Elizabethtown with the Rev. Father Kirby Rust officiating. Burial follows in St. James Catholic Church Cemetery.
Visitation is from 4 to 8 p.m. Monday and continues from 9 to 10:30 a.m. Tuesday at Manakee Funeral Home in Elizabethtown.
The family requests expressions of sympathy be given to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital.
Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, it is required every visitor wear a face mask or face cover. The chapel will be held to one-third occupancy
She was born July 9, 1950, in Owensboro to Adrian and Rose Markert Skees.
She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother and a wonderful cook. She was the center of many family gatherings and loved vacationing at the beach. She retired from Hardin County Schools as an instructional assistant. She was a member of St. James Catholic Church.
She was preceded in death by her parents; and a brother, Ricky Skees.
Survivors include her loving husband, Eddie Phillips of Elizabethtown; three daughters, Rachael (Anthony) Dennehy of Madison, Alabama, and Donna (Mike) Drueke and Sarah Taylor, all of Elizabethtown; a stepdaughter, Amy Phillips of Chicago; a stepson, Nicholas (Pam) Phillips of Elizabethtown; two sisters, Rose (Larry) Ray of Kensington, Maryland, and Monica (Philip) Campbell of Lexington; two brothers, Mike (Nancy) Skees of Elizabethtown and Ronald Skees of Lexington; and eight grandchildren.
The funeral is at 11 a.m. Tuesday, June 2, at St. James Catholic Church in Elizabethtown with the Rev. Father Kirby Rust officiating. Burial follows in St. James Catholic Church Cemetery.
Visitation is from 4 to 8 p.m. Monday and continues from 9 to 10:30 a.m. Tuesday at Manakee Funeral Home in Elizabethtown.
The family requests expressions of sympathy be given to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital.
Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, it is required every visitor wear a face mask or face cover. The chapel will be held to one-third occupancy
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The News-Enterprise from May 30 to Jun. 3, 2020.