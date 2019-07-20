Chalin Edward Shelton, 66, of Cecilia, passed away Thursday, July 18, 2019, at his residence.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Harvey and Alta Lee Salsman Shelton.
He is survived by a son, Phillip (Angie) Shelton of Elizabethtown; a sister, Margaret West; two brothers, William and James Shelton, all of Hodgenville; five grandchildren, Dakota Shelton, Ashley (Zach Lyford) Shelton, Haley French, Robby Shelton and Savanna Shelton; and a great-grandson, Luke Lyford.
A casual celebration of life gathering is from 4 to 8 p.m. Monday, July 22, at the Hodgenville Christian Church Annex on the square.
Bennett-Bertram Funeral Home in Hodgenville is in charge of the arrangements.
Published in The News-Enterprise on July 21, 2019