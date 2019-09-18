Charlene Preslee-Kay Sipes, 9, of Hodgenville, passed away Tuesday, Sept. 17, 2019, at her residence.
She was a third-grade student at Abraham Lincoln Elementary School.
Charlene is survived by her parents, Tiffany Fischer and John Sipes Jr.; her grandparents, Michael and Janet Fischer of Iowa and Rachell Tuttle of Vine Grove; her great-grandmother, Judith Snowberger; a sister, Destancy Sipe;s and three brothers, John Sipes III, Nicholas Sipes and Michael Sipes.
Visitation from 4 to 8 p.m. Friday, Sept. 20, at Bennett-Bertram Funeral Home in Hodgenville. Cremation follows.
Condolences may be expressed at www.bennett-bertram.com.
Published in The News-Enterprise on Sept. 19, 2019