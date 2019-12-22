Charles "Blue Eyes" Wilbur Young, 90, of Elizabethtown, passed away Saturday, Dec. 21, 2019, at his home in Elizabethtown.
He was born to William and Gracie Aubrey Young. He was a truck driver.
He was preceded in death by his parents; two brothers, Harold Young and James Young; and a sister, Bessie Cundiff.
He is survived by three sisters, Lucille (Melvin) Witten, Mary Jane Hornback and Emma Hicks, all residing in Cecilia; a brother, Calvin (Treva) Young in Elizabethtown; his favorite nieces and nephews; and his special caregiver, Linda Perguson of Elizabethtown.
Visitation for "Blue Eyes" is from 5 to 8 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 26, and continues from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Friday, Dec. 27, at Manakee Funeral Home in Elizabethtown.
There will be no services following visitation. Burial is in Hardin Memorial Park.
Condolences may be expressed at manakeefuneralhome.com.
Published in The News-Enterprise on Dec. 23, 2019