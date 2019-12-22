Charles “Blue Eyes” Wilbur Young

Charles "Blue Eyes" Wilbur Young, 90, of Elizabethtown, passed away Saturday, Dec. 21, 2019, at his home in Elizabethtown.

He was born to William and Gracie Aubrey Young. He was a truck driver.

He was preceded in death by his parents; two brothers, Harold Young and James Young; and a sister, Bessie Cundiff.

He is survived by three sisters, Lucille (Melvin) Witten, Mary Jane Hornback and Emma Hicks, all residing in Cecilia; a brother, Calvin (Treva) Young in Elizabethtown; his favorite nieces and nephews; and his special caregiver, Linda Perguson of Elizabethtown.

Visitation for "Blue Eyes" is from 5 to 8 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 26, and continues from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Friday, Dec. 27, at Manakee Funeral Home in Elizabethtown.

There will be no services following visitation. Burial is in Hardin Memorial Park.

Condolences may be expressed at manakeefuneralhome.com.
Published in The News-Enterprise on Dec. 23, 2019
