Charles A. Hunt

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Charles A. Hunt.
Service Information
Brown Funeral Home
306 College Street
Elizabethtown, KY
42701
(270)-765-2737
Graveside service
Saturday, May 23, 2020
11:00 AM
Hardin Memorial Park
Elizabethtown, KY
View Map
Obituary
Send Flowers

Charles A. Hunt, 89, of Elizabethtown, died Thursday, May 21, 2020, at University of Louisville Hospital.

He was a native of Hardin County, served in the U.S. Army during the Korean War and was a serviceman for Pepsi.

He was preceded in death by his parents, John Andrew Hunt and Lorine Skinner Hunt.

Survivors include his wife, Virginia Burton Hunt; three daughters, Deborah (Wayne) Rountree of Elizabethtown, Abby Ennes of Mount Washington and Andrea Schmidt of Louisville; two brothers, Ray Hunt of Radcliff and John Hunt of South Carolina; two sisters, Elizabeth Jones of Louisville and Helen Hunt of Rineyville; eight grandchildren and six great-grandchildren.

A graveside service is at 11 a.m. Saturday, May 23, at Hardin Memorial Park in Elizabethtown.
Published in The News-Enterprise on May 22, 2020
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.