Charles A. Hunt, 89, of Elizabethtown, died Thursday, May 21, 2020, at University of Louisville Hospital.
He was a native of Hardin County, served in the U.S. Army during the Korean War and was a serviceman for Pepsi.
He was preceded in death by his parents, John Andrew Hunt and Lorine Skinner Hunt.
Survivors include his wife, Virginia Burton Hunt; three daughters, Deborah (Wayne) Rountree of Elizabethtown, Abby Ennes of Mount Washington and Andrea Schmidt of Louisville; two brothers, Ray Hunt of Radcliff and John Hunt of South Carolina; two sisters, Elizabeth Jones of Louisville and Helen Hunt of Rineyville; eight grandchildren and six great-grandchildren.
A graveside service is at 11 a.m. Saturday, May 23, at Hardin Memorial Park in Elizabethtown.
Published in The News-Enterprise on May 22, 2020