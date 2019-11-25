Charles Adrian "Brick" Redmon, 102, of Flaherty, passed away Monday, Nov. 25, 2019, at his residence.
Mr. Redmon was born July 2, 1917, to B.C. and Della Redmon of Flaherty. He married Elsie Pike on Sept. 7, 1940. Together they farmed in the Garrett community for more than 50 years. Brick was a member of St. Martin of Tours Catholic Church in Flaherty and he was a veteran of World War II, having served in the U.S. Army.
Along with his parents and wife, he was preceded in death by a son, Harry Redmon; a daughter, Trudy Caines; an infant son, Tommy Redmon; a son-in-law, Gene Streible; three grandchildren, a great-granddaughter, three brothers and six sisters.
Survivors include seven children, Delaine Streible, Steve Redmon and his wife, Brenda, Mark Redmon and his wife, Gayla, Glenn Redmon and his wife, Kaye, Danny Redmon and his wife, Teresa, Rickey Redmon and Sharon Pace and her husband, David; a daughter-in-law, Linda Redmon; a son-in-law, Mark Caines; 28 grandchildren, 57 great-grandchildren, six great-great-grandchildren; two sisters, Joann Medley and Mary Vessels and her husband, Bill; and a host of family and friends.
A Mass of Christian Burial for Mr. Redmon is at 11 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 30, at St. Martin of Tours Catholic Church in Flaherty. Burial follows in St. Martin Cemetery.
Visitation is from 1 to 8 p.m. Friday at Chism Family Funeral Home in Vine Grove and continues from 10 to 11 a.m. Saturday at the church.
Published in The News-Enterprise on Nov. 26, 2019