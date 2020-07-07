Charles Andrew "Chuck" Veirs of Cecilia passed away Friday, June 26, 2020, at his home.
Chuckie was a beloved son, brother, uncle and friend. He loved sports and made many friends playing baseball, football and basketball. He was an avid University of Kentucky fan and loved the Pittsburgh Steelers.
He was a 2005 graduate of Central Hardin High School. He worked for the family business, Ace Signs & Graphics, and for his brother at Long Carpentry & Remodeling.
He was preceded in death by his father, Charles Larry Veirs; and his grandparents, William and Martha Marshall and James and Celestine Logsdon.
Survivors include his mother, Karen Marshall Veirs; his two brothers, James William (Shannon) Long of Louisville and Michael Adam Veirs of Eugene, Oregon; his adopted brother, James Nick Howard of Tokyo, Japan; his three sisters, Jennifer Elizabeth (Mark) Hess and Jaqueline Renee Veirs Edlin, all of Elizabethtown, and Stephanie Denise Veirs of Owensboro; his three nephews, Justin Ellis, Jacob Edlin and Jacob Eads; his three nieces, Emily Edlin, Ezri Stewart and Zelda Veirs; and numerous aunts, uncles and cousins.
His smile and laugh will be missed by all who knew him.
A celebration of his life will be held at a later date.
Condolences may be expressed at brownfuneral.com.