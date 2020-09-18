Charles B. Moore, 85, of Lebanon Junction, died Thursday, Sept. 17, 2020, at his home.
Survivors include his wife, Alma Jean Wilson Moore; seven children, Trish, Doug, Janet, David, Donna, Katrina and Crystal; and several grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
The funeral is at 1 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 22, at Trowbridge Funeral Home in Lebanon Junction with inurnment to follow in Lebanon Junction City Cemetery.
Visitation begins at 11 a.m. Tuesday at the funeral home.
Published in The News-Enterprise from Sep. 18 to Sep. 23, 2020.