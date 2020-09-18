1/
Charles B. Moore
Charles B. Moore, 85, of Lebanon Junction, died Thursday, Sept. 17, 2020, at his home.

Survivors include his wife, Alma Jean Wilson Moore; seven children, Trish, Doug, Janet, David, Donna, Katrina and Crystal; and several grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

The funeral is at 1 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 22, at Trowbridge Funeral Home in Lebanon Junction with inurnment to follow in Lebanon Junction City Cemetery.

Visitation begins at 11 a.m. Tuesday at the funeral home.


Published in The News-Enterprise from Sep. 18 to Sep. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
