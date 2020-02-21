Charles Carroll Hawkins, Carroll as most all friends and family called him, passed away Sunday, Feb. 16, 2020, at his home in Louisville.



Carroll, who grew up in Elizabethtown but moved to Hodgenville after his marriage to his bride of 65 years, Antinette Gentry Hawkins, is survived by his wife Antinette of Louisville; a son, Charles Hawkins (Melanie) of Louisville; Kathleen Hawkins, surviving spouse of deceased son Brian Hawkins, of Dallas, Texas. "CC" as he was affectionately known, also is survived by his five grandchildren, Emily Hawkins MacKinney (David) of Louisville and Michael, Claire, Luke and Cole Hawkins of Dallas; and a great-grandson and apple of his eye, Jackson Lee MacKinney of Louisville. He also is survived by his brothers and sisters, Jody Jameson, Albert (Linda) Hawkins and Libby (Jerry) Harned, all of Elizabethtown, Jerry (Sue) Hawkins of Mount Washington and Olga Hawkins, surviving spouse of Larry Hawkins of Colonial Heights, Virginia.



A celebration of Carroll's life will be announced later this spring.



Pearson's, 149 Breckenridge Lane in Louisville, is in charge of arrangements.