Charles Coleman Parker, 50, of Elizabethtown, died Saturday, July 4, 2020, at his home.



Survivors include two daughters, Teresa Hall and Jennifer Parker; and two granddaughters, Kadance and Makenna Hall.



Cremation was chosen. No services are scheduled.

