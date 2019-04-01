Charles Douglas Sprowls

Charles Douglas Sprowls, 83, of Elizabethtown, died Sunday, March 31, 2019, at Sunrise Manor in Hodgenville.

He was a native of Magnolia, served in the U.S. Navy Submarine Core and was a self-employed farmer and electrician. He was a member of the Morrison Masonic Lodge, NRA life member, a Christian and a die-hard Republican.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Mildred Ann Sprowls; a son, C.W. Sprowls; and his parents, Charles W. and Lena Brown Sprowls.

Survivors include a son, Steve (Amy) Sprowls of New Haven; two grandchildren, Emily Hare and Katie Sprowls; a special grandchild, Justin Winingham; and three great-grandchildren, Cayson, Carter and Clay.

A graveside service is at 2 p.m. Wednesday, April 3, at Kentucky Veterans Cemetery-Central in Radcliff with Brother Steve Hill officiating.
Published in The News-Enterprise on Apr. 2, 2019
