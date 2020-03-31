Charles E. Sprinkle Sr., 86, of Cecilia, passed away Tuesday, March 31, 2020, at Hardin Memorial Hospital in Elizabethtown.
He was born in Elizabethtown to John and Ida Lawson Sprinkle. He was a plant manager at Cecilia Fertilizer Plant.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Joan Sprinkle; his parents; and a son, Bradey Sprinkle.
Survivors include three sons, Bill Sprinkle of Radcliff, John Dougles Sprinkle of French Lick, Indiana, and Chuck (Dana) Sprinkle of Cecilia; a daughter, Bridget (Greg) Cox of Eastview; a sister, Virginia Parett of Roanoke; six grandchildren, seven great-grandchildren; and a special companion, Dorthy Rayles of Cecilia.
A private funeral for the family is at 2 p.m. Wednesday, April 1, at Manakee Funeral Home in Elizabethtown with the Rev. Bill Rounsaville officiating. A private burial follows in Fairfield Church Cemetery.
Published in The News-Enterprise on Apr. 1, 2020