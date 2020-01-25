Charles Earl Singer, 85, of Bowling Green, died Friday, Jan. 24, 2020 at his home.
He was a native of Cecilia and a member of St. Ambrose Catholic Church. He served in the U.S. Air Force and owned and operated a liquor store.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Margaret Peggy Singer; a son, Donald Singer; parents, Charles and Blanche Brown Singer; and two brothers, Ernest Singer and Mike Singer.
He is survived by three sons, Ken (Michelle) Singer of Louisville, Steve (Cheryl) Singer of Kerrville, Texas, and Phil (Elizabeth) Singer of Bowling Green; a daughter, Elaine Singer Jones of Louisville; a sister, Alice Fortwengler of Louisville; eight grandchildren and three great-grandchildren.
The funeral is at 11 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 28, at St. Ambrose Catholic Church in Cecilia with the Rev. Ben Brown officiating. Burial follows in St. James Cemetery.
Visitation is from 5 to 8 p.m. Monday and continues at 9 a.m. Tuesday at Brown Funeral Home in Elizabethtown.
Published in The News-Enterprise on Jan. 26, 2020