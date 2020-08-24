1/1
Charles F. “Butch” Ballard
Charles F. "Butch" Ballard, 79, of Rineyville, passed away Wednesday, Aug. 19, 2020, at Hardin Memorial Hospital in Elizabethtown.

Mr. Ballard was a veteran of the United States Air Force and was retired from the United States Army having served in the Vietnam War. He was a member of the NRA and was also a Kentucky Colonel. He was the son of William Clayton Ballard and Imagene Ellison.

He is survived by his wife of 35 years, Myrtle "Janie" Ballard of Rineyville; four children, Robert Ballard of Radcliff, John DeRamos (Ranetta) of Glendale, Jennifer Abell (David) of Elizabethtown and Jana Ballard of Radcliff; a brother, William Clayton "Poody" Ballard of West Virginia; two half-brothers, Randy Ballard and Steve Ballard, both of West Virginia; a close friend, Sean Pickerrell; seven grandchildren, Kimberly DeRamos, Mason DeRamos, Dylan Toohey, Ajia Ballard, Davi Abell, Presley Abell and Brock Shelton; three great-grandchildren, Maci DeRamos, Kayde DeRamos and Paisley Toohey; and a host of family and friends.

The funeral for Mr. Ballard is at 1 p.m. Monday, Aug. 31, at the chapel of Chism Family Funeral Home in Vine Grove with the Rev. Greg Alexander officiating. Burial with military honors follows in Kentucky Veterans Cemetery-Central in Radcliff.

Visitation is from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. Monday at the funeral home.

Condolences may be expressed at chismfamilyfunerals.com.

Published in The News-Enterprise from Aug. 24 to Aug. 31, 2020.
