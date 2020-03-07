Charles Harley Drown

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Charles Harley Drown.
Service Information
Chism Family Funeral Home
769 Highland Avenue
Vine Grove, KY
40175
(270)-877-2245
Memorial service
Saturday, Mar. 14, 2020
2:00 PM
The Refuge Church
1574 West Lincoln Trial Blvd.
Radcliff, KY
View Map
Graveside service
Monday, Mar. 16, 2020
2:00 PM
Kentucky Veterans Cemetery-Central
Radcliff, KY
View Map
Obituary
Send Flowers

Charles Harley Drown, 65, of Radcliff passed away Sunday, March 1, 2020, at his residence.

Mr. Drown was a veteran of the U.S. Army and was a minister to people.

Survivors include his wife, Jennifer Drown of Radcliff; two children, Christopher Charles Drown of New Hampshire, and Megin Lydia Delawrence of Texas; seven grandsons; a granddaughter; two great-granddaughters; a great-grandson; and a host of family and friends.

A memorial service is at 2 p.m. Saturday at The Refuge Church, 1574 West Lincoln Trial Blvd., Radcliff, KY 40160 with Brother Jerry Bell officiating.

A graveside service with military honors is at 2 p.m. Monday at the Kentucky Veterans Cemetery-Central in Radcliff.
Published in The News-Enterprise on Mar. 8, 2020
bullet U.S. Army bullet World War II
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.