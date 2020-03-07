Charles Harley Drown, 65, of Radcliff passed away Sunday, March 1, 2020, at his residence.
Mr. Drown was a veteran of the U.S. Army and was a minister to people.
Survivors include his wife, Jennifer Drown of Radcliff; two children, Christopher Charles Drown of New Hampshire, and Megin Lydia Delawrence of Texas; seven grandsons; a granddaughter; two great-granddaughters; a great-grandson; and a host of family and friends.
A memorial service is at 2 p.m. Saturday at The Refuge Church, 1574 West Lincoln Trial Blvd., Radcliff, KY 40160 with Brother Jerry Bell officiating.
A graveside service with military honors is at 2 p.m. Monday at the Kentucky Veterans Cemetery-Central in Radcliff.
Published in The News-Enterprise on Mar. 8, 2020