Charles "Charlie" Hogan, 71, of Elizabethtown, formerly of Greensburg, died peacefully at home Monday, Nov. 2, 2020.



A devoted friend who always loved helping others, he worked in service in Coca-Cola and Pepsi Cola bottlers for more than 30 years, was a member of St. James Catholic Church and a proud and devout member of Knights of Columbus council No. 1455 for 41 years.



He was preceded in death by his loving wife, Rhonda Boyd Hogan; his parents, Carl Hogan and Delia Horn; his stepfather, Hugh Horn; a brother, Rusty Horn; and his grandparents, Charlie and Elizabeth Russell.



Sadly missed by a son, Chris, and daughter-in-law, Deeann; a loving daughter Tina Michelle; two granddaughters, Haley and Morgan; a loving brother, Rick Horn and Ginny Whitt; a sister, Bev Newbold (Dick); and numerous friends.



Visitation is from 2 to 4 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 8, with a memorial service at 4 p.m. at Brown Funeral Home in Elizabethtown with Deacon Bill Clark officiating.



Private graveside services will be held at a later time in 2021.



Charitable donations may be made to the Knights of Columbus council No. 1455.



