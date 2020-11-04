1/1
Charles "Charlie" Hogan
Charles "Charlie" Hogan, 71, of Elizabethtown, formerly of Greensburg, died peacefully at home Monday, Nov. 2, 2020.

A devoted friend who always loved helping others, he worked in service in Coca-Cola and Pepsi Cola bottlers for more than 30 years, was a member of St. James Catholic Church and a proud and devout member of Knights of Columbus council No. 1455 for 41 years.

He was preceded in death by his loving wife, Rhonda Boyd Hogan; his parents, Carl Hogan and Delia Horn; his stepfather, Hugh Horn; a brother, Rusty Horn; and his grandparents, Charlie and Elizabeth Russell.

Sadly missed by a son, Chris, and daughter-in-law, Deeann; a loving daughter Tina Michelle; two granddaughters, Haley and Morgan; a loving brother, Rick Horn and Ginny Whitt; a sister, Bev Newbold (Dick); and numerous friends.

Visitation is from 2 to 4 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 8, with a memorial service at 4 p.m. at Brown Funeral Home in Elizabethtown with Deacon Bill Clark officiating.

Private graveside services will be held at a later time in 2021.

Charitable donations may be made to the Knights of Columbus council No. 1455.

Published in The News-Enterprise from Nov. 4 to Nov. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Brown Funeral Home
306 College Street
Elizabethtown, KY 42701
(270) 765-2737
