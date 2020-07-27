Charles Homer Taul Sr., 83, of Harned, died Saturday, July 25, 2020, at his residence.



He was born Aug. 24, 1936, in McQuady the son of the late William Henry Harrison Taul and Margaret Ellen Keenan Taul.



Charlie was a retired foreman with American Olean Tile Company and attended Mount Zion Community Church. He was very involved with many civic and community activities which included Hardinsburg Masonic Lodge No. 67, Order of Eastern Star Hardinsburg No. 448, Breckinridge County Antique Tractor and Engine Club, The Cattlemen's Association, The Coachman Caravan Camping Group, Breckinridge County Men's Ministry and he was a Kentucky Colonel. He enjoyed farming, attending church services and restoring antique tractors.



In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Bernice Taul; a grandson, Charles Homer Taul III; a great-grandson, Brian Lee Harned; and three siblings, Wilma Jean Lyons Thomas, Nancy Carroll Howey and William Allen Taul.



Charlie is survived by six children, Sue Kiper, Annette Flores and Charles H. "Chuck" Taul Jr. (Cheryl), all of Harned, James Taul (Donna) of Georgetown, Debbie Farley (Scott) of Crestwood and Tracy Calloway (Brian) of Munfordville; 20 grandchildren, Doni Carroll O'Donoghue (Brian), Sheradan Smiley (Larry), Jessica Willoughby (Dray), Jesse Kiper (Chelsey), Scotty Dowell, Jenny Ford (Jeffrey), Davy Dowell (Joetta), Mike Harned (Jessica), Scott Harned (Dana), Daniel Taul (Kristi), Cole Taul (Megan), Steven Taul, Bryanna Taul, Rio Sanchez, Chelsea Poole (Joshua), Cody Wilson, Brianna Calloway, Joseph Taul (Lhana), Dylan Taul and Justin Taul; 24 great-grandchildren, Eamon, Nyah, Isaiah, Jonah, Annabella, Taulia, Daisy, Celeste, Alex, Caleb, Braydon, Darrion, Brooke, Ethan, Gavin, Emma, Jaxon, Jared, Delaney, Chris, Karlie, Christian, Tobin and Maleeah.



A private funeral service will be held at Mount Zion Community Church with burial in New Clover Creek Cemetery.



Visitation is from 10:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. CDT Tuesday at the church.



Trent-Dowell Funeral Home in Hardinsburg is in charge of arrangements.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store