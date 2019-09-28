Charles Howard Freeman

Service Information
Chism Family Funeral Home
769 Highland Avenue
Vine Grove, KY
40175
(270)-877-2245
Visitation
Tuesday, Oct. 1, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Chism Family Funeral Home
769 Highland Avenue
Vine Grove, KY 40175
Visitation
Wednesday, Oct. 2, 2019
12:00 PM - 1:00 PM
Chism Family Funeral Home
769 Highland Avenue
Vine Grove, KY 40175
Funeral
Wednesday, Oct. 2, 2019
1:00 PM
Chism Family Funeral Home
769 Highland Avenue
Vine Grove, KY 40175
Burial
Wednesday, Oct. 2, 2019
2:00 PM
Kentucky Veterans Cemetery-Central
Radcliff, KY
Obituary
Charles Howard Freeman, 69, of Elizabethtown passed away Thursday, Sept. 26, 2019, in Gatlinburg, Tennessee.

Mr. Freeman was a veteran of the Vietnam War having served in the U.S. Marine Corps. His membership include: Honor Guard Squadron Rifleman for the Perry Braden Marine Corps League Detachment 402 of Elizabethtown, American Legion Post #113, Elizabethtown, and Dow Corning retiree group. He also was an avid runner and had been a teacher for Hardin county schools.

He was preceded in death by his father, William Howard Freeman; two sisters, Charlotte Freeman Vaughan and Cynthia Thompson Turner.

Survivors include his wife of 33 years, Tammy Freeman of Elizabethtown; five sons, Brandon, Charles "Chip," Matthew, Nathan and Charles; seven grandchildren; his mother, Kathryn Virginia Thompson; two sisters, Connie Eads and her husband, Charlie, Karen Owens and her husband, John; and a host of family and friends.

The funeral for Mr. Freeman is at 1 p.m. Wed­nes­day, Oct. 2 at the chapel of Chism Family Funeral Home in Vine Grove. Burial with military honors follows at 2 p.m. at Kentucky Veterans Cemetery-Central in Radcliff.

Visitation is from 4 to 7 p.m. Tuesday and from noon to 1 p.m. Wednesday at the funeral home.

Donations may be made to any favorite .
Published in The News-Enterprise on Sept. 29, 2019
