Charles Jeffrey Tomberlin, 64, of Rineyville, died Tuesday, Jan. 28, 2020, at his home.
He was a native of Gainesville, Florida, raised in Ducktown, Tennessee, and was a member of Antioch Baptist Church. He served in the U.S. Army for 27 years and was in the 3rd Recruiting Brigade after retirement.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Charles Leonard Tomberlin and Betty Ruth Millard Tomberlin.
Survivors include his wife of 37 years, Carol Tomberlin; a brother and two sisters.
A graveside service is at 10 a.m. Tuesday, Feb. 4, at Kentucky Veterans Cemetery-Central in Radcliff with Darin Otjen officiating.
Visitation is from 4 to 8 p.m. Friday at Brown Funeral Home in Elizabethtown.
Published in The News-Enterprise on Jan. 29, 2020