Charles L. Jackson, 84, of Bonnieville, passed away Tuesday, Feb. 5, 2019. at Signature of Hart County Nursing Home in Horse Cave.
He was born in Magnolia to Stephen and Mary Lou Jackson. Charles was a auto mechanic and had served in the National Guard.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Barbara Jackson; his parents; two daughters, Charlotte Lynn Jackson and Sharon C. Johnson; a stepson, Randy Riggs; a brother, Granville Jackson; a sister, Minnie Meredith; and a grandson, Jeffery Brown.
Survivors include two stepdaughters, Patty Bruce of Elizabethtown and Teresa Frye of Indiana; five stepsons, William (Sheryl) Priddy of Morgantown, Indiana, Roger Riggs of Bonnieville, Danny Frye and Albert Frye, both of Louisville, and Johnny Frye of Tennessee; numerous nieces and nephews and grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
The funeral is at 2 p.m. Friday, Feb. 8, at Manakee Funeral Home in Upton with the Rev. Don Hay officiating. Burial follows in Upton Cemetery.
Visitation is from 5 to 8 p.m. Thursday and continues from 1 to 2 p.m. Friday at the funeral home.
The family requests memorial contributions be given to , www.lung.org.
Manakee Funeral Home
215 North Walnut Street
Upton, KY 42784
270-369-7444
Published in The News-Enterprise on Feb. 7, 2019