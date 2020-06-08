Charles Larry Stith Sr., 67, of White Mills, died Sunday, June 7, 2020, at Sts. Mary and Elizabeth Hospital.



He was a native of Hardin County and a sawmill worker.



He was preceded in death by his parents, Daniel Robert Stith and Mary Maxine Lasley Stith; and a brother, Bobby Stith.



Survivors include his son, Charles Larry Stith Jr. (Tracy) of Louisville; two daughters, Patricia Smallwood of Irvington and Susan Romine (Corey) of Eastview; a stepson, Billy Stith of Irvington; four brothers, Ervin L. Stith (Violet) of White Mills, Albert Stith (Vonna) of Elizabethtown, Michael Stith (Trina) of Louisville and Don Stith (Judy) of Hodgenville; four sisters, Elsie Strader (Harold) of White Mills, Shirley Goodman (C.T.) of Elizabethtown, Mary Ann Shipley (Ron) of San Diego and Brenda Stith England (Jeffrey) of Elizabethtown; nine grandchildren, Brandon, Zachary, Chasity, Hayley, Myley, Brantley, Ryley, Lucas and Aubrey; and a great-grandchild, Nova Grace.



The funeral is at 11 a.m. Thursday, June 11, at Brown Funeral Home in Elizabethtown with Dr. Ray Hicks officiating. Burial follows in White Mills Cemetery.



Visitation is from 4 to 8 p.m. Wednesday and continues at 9 a.m. Thursday at the funeral home.



