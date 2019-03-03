Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Charles Lee Wise. View Sign

Charles Lee Wise, 69, of Radcliff, died Wednesday, Feb. 27, 2019, at Hardin Memorial Hospital in Elizabethtown.



He was a member of the D.A.V. and Mill Creek Baptist Church.



He is survived by his wife, Marlene Wise of Radcliff; three sons and daughters-in-law, John and Deanna Wells of Shepherdsville, Jack and Doreen Wells of Fort Knox and Jared and Jennifer Wise of Owensboro; seven grandchildren, Ryan Hamilton, Nathan Wells and his fiancé McKenzie Shelton, Holly Hires and her husband Tyler, Aaron Makslymkow, Samantha Wells, Ashlee Kettwig and her husband Austin and Kristen Wells; two great-grandsons, Aiden and Daniel; his stepfather, Phillip Fisher; and three brothers, John Wise, Ted Wise and Ken Fisher.



A committal service with military honors will be held at 10 a.m. Thursday, March 7, at Kentucky Veterans Cemetery-Central in Radcliff with David Wideman officiating.

205 Highland Avenue

Vine Grove , KY 40175

270-877-5122

