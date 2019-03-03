Charles Lee Wise

Charles Lee Wise, 69, of Radcliff, died Wednesday, Feb. 27, 2019, at Hardin Memorial Hospital in Elizabethtown.

He was a member of the D.A.V. and Mill Creek Baptist Church.

He is survived by his wife, Marlene Wise of Radcliff; three sons and daughters-in-law, John and Deanna Wells of Shepherdsville, Jack and Doreen Wells of Fort Knox and Jared and Jennifer Wise of Owensboro; seven grandchildren, Ryan Hamilton, Nathan Wells and his fiancé McKenzie Shelton, Holly Hires and her husband Tyler, Aaron Makslymkow, Samantha Wells, Ashlee Kettwig and her husband Austin and Kristen Wells; two great-grandsons, Aiden and Daniel; his stepfather, Phillip Fisher; and three brothers, John Wise, Ted Wise and Ken Fisher.

A committal service with military honors will be held at 10 a.m. Thursday, March 7, at Kentucky Veterans Cemetery-Central in Radcliff with David Wideman officiating.
Published in The News-Enterprise on Mar. 4, 2019
