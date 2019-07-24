Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Charles Lionel Walker. View Sign Service Information Brown Funeral Home 306 College Street Elizabethtown , KY 42701 (270)-765-2737 Send Flowers Obituary

Charles Lionel Walker, 101, of Elizabethtown, went to be with his Heavenly Father, on Tuesday, July 23, 2019.



He was born July 8, 1918, in Union, South Carolina. After retiring from the Army, he graduated from Barber College and cut hair at the Fort Knox Reception Center for more than 30 years.



In his retirement, he enjoyed spending time with his family, nature, fishing and cooking. He was a great cook. He was a funny, happy person, he truly loved his life. Charles loved animals and was concerned for their well being.



He was a longtime member of the Elizabethtown Church of Christ, where he was an usher for many years. Charles served in the Army for 21 years, obtaining the rank of master sergeant. He earned the Purple Heart and Bronze Star for his bravery during the D-Day Invasion of Normandy Beach, where he was first wave artillery.



He was preceded in death by his wife of 60 years, Dymple Wilhite Walker; his parents, Charles S. and Zelda G. Walker; his stepmother, Jesse Walker; three sisters, Dorothy Hamilton, Louise Foster and Ruth Layton; and three brothers, Bruce Price, Calvin Walker and Bud Walker.



Left to cherish his wonderful memory is his daughter, Madge Louise Walker; a son, Kenneth Charles (Kendra) Walker; a grandson, Kendrick (Becca) Walker; a granddaughter, Kenneisha Walker; a great-grandson, Grayson Dallas Walker; his two sisters, Edie Blaylock and Marion McGaha; and several nieces and nephews.



A celebration of life is at 1 p.m. Saturday, July 27, at Brown Funeral Home in Elizabethtown.



Visitation is from 5 to 8 p.m. Friday and continues at noon Saturday at the funeral home.



The family requests memorial donations to the Animal Refuge Center in his name. P.O. Box 400, Vine Grove, KY 40175.

Charles Lionel Walker, 101, of Elizabethtown, went to be with his Heavenly Father, on Tuesday, July 23, 2019.He was born July 8, 1918, in Union, South Carolina. After retiring from the Army, he graduated from Barber College and cut hair at the Fort Knox Reception Center for more than 30 years.In his retirement, he enjoyed spending time with his family, nature, fishing and cooking. He was a great cook. He was a funny, happy person, he truly loved his life. Charles loved animals and was concerned for their well being.He was a longtime member of the Elizabethtown Church of Christ, where he was an usher for many years. Charles served in the Army for 21 years, obtaining the rank of master sergeant. He earned the Purple Heart and Bronze Star for his bravery during the D-Day Invasion of Normandy Beach, where he was first wave artillery.He was preceded in death by his wife of 60 years, Dymple Wilhite Walker; his parents, Charles S. and Zelda G. Walker; his stepmother, Jesse Walker; three sisters, Dorothy Hamilton, Louise Foster and Ruth Layton; and three brothers, Bruce Price, Calvin Walker and Bud Walker.Left to cherish his wonderful memory is his daughter, Madge Louise Walker; a son, Kenneth Charles (Kendra) Walker; a grandson, Kendrick (Becca) Walker; a granddaughter, Kenneisha Walker; a great-grandson, Grayson Dallas Walker; his two sisters, Edie Blaylock and Marion McGaha; and several nieces and nephews.A celebration of life is at 1 p.m. Saturday, July 27, at Brown Funeral Home in Elizabethtown.Visitation is from 5 to 8 p.m. Friday and continues at noon Saturday at the funeral home.The family requests memorial donations to the Animal Refuge Center in his name. P.O. Box 400, Vine Grove, KY 40175. Published in The News-Enterprise on July 25, 2019

Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The News-Enterprise Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close