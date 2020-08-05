Charles "Mike" Pellman, 72, of Elizabethtown, died Tuesday, Aug. 4, 2020, at his residence.



He enjoyed playing his guitars with friends, the "Over the Hill Gang" and spending time with his family. He enjoyed watching westerns, reading books and eating sweets. He was an avid UK basketball fan.



He was preceded in death by his parents, Charles Raymond Pellman and Claudie Mae Bailey.



Survivors include his wife of 52 years, Carolyn Caswell Pellman of Elizabethtown; a son, Jeffrey Pellman of Louisville; a daughter, Carla (Chris) Roberson of Elizabethtown; and three grandchildren, Kaitlyn Craft and Samantha and Shelby Roberson.



The funeral is 11 a.m. Monday, Aug. 10, at Brown Funeral Home in Elizabethtown with Chaplin Barry Christensen officiating. Burial follows in Elizabethtown Memorial Gardens.



Visitation is from 2 to 6 p.m. Sunday and continues at 9 a.m. Monday at the funeral home.



Expressions of sympathy may take form of donations to the National Pancreatic Cancer Foundation or American Diabetes Association.





