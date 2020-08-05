1/1
Charles Mike Pellman
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Charles's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Charles "Mike" Pellman, 72, of Elizabethtown, died Tuesday, Aug. 4, 2020, at his residence.

He enjoyed playing his guitars with friends, the "Over the Hill Gang" and spending time with his family. He enjoyed watching westerns, reading books and eating sweets. He was an avid UK basketball fan.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Charles Raymond Pellman and Claudie Mae Bailey.

Survivors include his wife of 52 years, Carolyn Caswell Pellman of Elizabethtown; a son, Jeffrey Pellman of Louisville; a daughter, Carla (Chris) Roberson of Elizabethtown; and three grandchildren, Kaitlyn Craft and Samantha and Shelby Roberson.

The funeral is 11 a.m. Monday, Aug. 10, at Brown Funeral Home in Elizabethtown with Chaplin Barry Christensen officiating. Burial follows in Elizabethtown Memorial Gardens.

Visitation is from 2 to 6 p.m. Sunday and continues at 9 a.m. Monday at the funeral home.

Expressions of sympathy may take form of donations to the National Pancreatic Cancer Foundation or American Diabetes Association.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The News-Enterprise from Aug. 5 to Aug. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Brown Funeral Home
306 College Street
Elizabethtown, KY 42701
(270) 765-2737
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved