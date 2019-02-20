Charles "Mitch" Mitchell Frost III, 62, of Radcliff, died Tuesday, Feb. 19, 2019, at Robley Rex Veterans Administration Medical Center.
|
He was the owner and operator of Mitch's Body Shop.
He was preceded in death by his father, Charles M. Frost Jr.; and grandson, Charlie Keisler.
Survivors include his loving wife of 28 years, Linda Frost; a daughter, Kirista Toro; his mother, Edith Frost; a sister, Karen (Christina) Frost; a brother, Ronnie Frost; three granddaughters, Kayla, Alyana and Chloe; and his loving cat, Sadie.
The funeral is at 1 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 23, at Nelson-Edelen-Bennett Funeral Home in Radcliff with Fred Frost officiating. Burial follows in North Hardin Memorial Gardens in Radcliff.
Visitation is from 5 to 8 p.m. Friday and continues at noon Saturday at the funeral home.
