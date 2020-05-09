Charles Niel Glover Jr.

Service Information
Brown Funeral Home
306 College Street
Elizabethtown, KY
42701
(270)-765-2737
Memorial service
To be announced at a later date
Obituary
Charles Niel Glover Jr., 55, of Elizabethtown, died Saturday, May 9, 2020, at Hardin Memorial Hospital in Elizabethtown.

He was a native of Cleveland, Ohio. He began his military career in the Air Force and retired in 2013 from the National Guard. He also loved photography and cooking.

He was preceded in death by his father, Charles Niel Glover Sr.; and his mother, Kathleen Mary Glover.

Survivors include three daughters, Kathleen Renee (C.W.) Graham of Lancaster, Celeste Glover of Cameron Park, California, and Catherine Glover (fiance, Lyman Gillispie) of Sydney, Australia; a brother, Duane Glover of Elizabethtown; and three granddaughters.

A memorial service will be held at a later date.
Published in The News-Enterprise on May 10, 2020
