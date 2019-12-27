Charles Preston "Charlie" Hellard, 74, of Lebanon Junction passed away Thursday, Dec. 26, 2019, at his home.
He was owner of Charlie's Car Service in Lebanon Junction and a member of First Cedar Creek Baptist Church in Bardstown.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Edgar and Flora Mae Frazier Hellard; and a brother, Thomas Hellard.
Survivors include his loving wife, Sandra Ashbaugh Hellard; two sons, Charles E. Hellard (Mary Lou) and Anthony Allen Hellard (Tonya); two daughters, Angela Gayle Hardin and Jennifer Rose Duvall; a brother, Randall Hellard (Sue); two sisters, Margaret Hardin and Agnes Baker; 10 grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.
The funeral is at 11 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 31, at Trowbridge Funeral Home in Lebanon Junction with Pastor Mike Rodgers officiating. Burial follows in First Cedar Creek Baptist Church Cemetery.
Visitation is from noon to 8 p.m. Sunday, 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday and after 9 a.m. Tuesday at the funeral home.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of contributions to .
Trowbridge Funeral Home in Lebanon Junction has been entrusted with the arrangements.
Published in The News-Enterprise on Dec. 29, 2019