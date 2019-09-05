Charles Russell Hines, 69, of Kingston Springs, Tennessee, formerly of Lebanon Junction, passed away Friday, Aug. 30, 2019, at his home.
He was an area supervisor for Dailey's Shell and formerly attended First Baptist Church of Lebanon Junction.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Ernest Jackson and Laura Ethel Edlin Hines; three brothers, Elbert Lee, and Rodney and Jim Hines; and a sister, Doris Wiseman.
Survivors include his wife, Sue Bowman Hines; a son, Jonathan Todd Hines; a daughter, Laura Renee Hines Hunter (Craig); two sisters, Carol Wheeler and Joann Egan (Terry); and his faithful companion and best friend, his dog, Poppy Hines.
A memorial service is at 5 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 7, at Trowbridge Funeral Home in Lebanon Junction.
Visitation begins at noon Saturday at the funeral home.
To light a candle of remembrance and leave an online condolence, please visit, www.trowbridgefh.com.
Trowbridge Funeral Home in Lebanon Junction is in charge of arrangements.
Published in The News-Enterprise on Sept. 6, 2019