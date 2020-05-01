Charles Todd Bell, 35, of Cecilia, passed away unexpectedly from cancer Thursday, April 30, 2020, at Norton Hosparus Inpatient Care Center.
He was a native of Hardin County and loved the outdoors, hunting and fishing. He was a truck driver and was loved by many people.
He was preceded in death by his mother, Marilyn J. Bell.
Survivors include his father, Larry L. Bell of Cecilia; a sister, Tonya Bird of Elizabethtown; and a brother, Marc (Theresa) Bell of Cincinnati.
Cremation was chosen and there will be no services at this time.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of contributions to Hosparus.
Published in The News-Enterprise on May 2, 2020