Charlie Shelton, 88, of Elizabethtown, died Sunday, March 31, 2019, at his home.
He was a native of Vine Grove and retired from the Department of Transportation after 30 years. He worked for Bullitt County Stockyards and was the owner of Shelton's Saddlery. Charlie was a very active member of Mill Creek Baptist Church, where he was the treasurer, was a Kentucky Colonel and will be remembered for his kindness and his faithfulness to his family. Trading was his favorite pastime.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Hubert and Eva Irwin Shelton; and a sister, Annetta Rafferty.
Survivors include his wife of 61 years, Jean Cundiff Shelton; two daughters, Natalie (Don) Tefft and Jackie (Tim) Ryan; and three grandchildren, Kellie (Jeff Stark) Tefft, Kelsi (Cody Creamer) Ryan and Trey Tefft.
The funeral is at 1 p.m. Thursday, April 4, at Mill Creek Baptist Church in Radcliff with the Rev. Faron Knopp officiating. Burial follows in Hardin Memorial Park.
Visitation is from 2 to 8 p.m. Wednesday at Brown Funeral Home in Elizabethtown and continues at 11 a.m. Thursday at the church.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of donations to Mill Creek Baptist Church.
Published in The News-Enterprise on Apr. 2, 2019