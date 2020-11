Or Copy this URL to Share

Charlotte Delores Brown of Elizabethtown died Sunday, Nov. 15, 2020.



Survivors include three children, Joseph R.D. Brown, Anthony D. Brown and Cheryl Y. Brown; six grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.



A graveside service is at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 25, at Hampton Memorial Gardens in Hampton, Virginia.



Nelson-Edelen-Bennet Funeral Home in Radcliff is in charge of local arrangements.



