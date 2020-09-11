Charlotte Jean Harp, 67, Elizabethtown, passed away Thursday, Sept. 10, 2020, at her residence.
Ms. Harp was a member of Calvary Independent Baptist Church.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Thurman and Meral Burdine; one sister, Emma Jane Burdine; and one brother, Gilbert Alis Burdine.
Survivors include three children, Crystal Harp of Elizabethtown, Jason Harp of Radcliff and Jode Bargoil of Elizabethtown; four grandchildren, Olivia, Max, Lexi and Laci; two brothers, Von Burdine and Steve Burdine, both of Somerset; three sisters, Geraldine Marsee and Vickie Meece, both of Somerset, and Lisa Salvadore of London, Kentucky; and a host of family and friends.
The funeral is at 4 p.m. Monday, Sept. 14, at Fellowship Baptist Church, 1298 Rogersville Road, Radcliff. A private graveside service in North Hardin Memorial Gardens is planned at a later date.
Visitation is from noon to 2 p.m. Monday at the church.
Memorial donations may be made to American Cancer Society
and the American Heart Association
.
Condolences may be expressed at chismfamilyfunerals.com.