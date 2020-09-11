1/1
Charlotte Jean Harp
Charlotte Jean Harp, 67, Elizabethtown, passed away Thursday, Sept. 10, 2020, at her residence.

Ms. Harp was a member of Calvary Independent Baptist Church.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Thur­man and Meral Burdine; one sister, Emma Jane Burdine; and one brother, Gilbert Alis Burdine.

Survivors include three children, Crystal Harp of Elizabethtown, Jason Harp of Radcliff and Jode Bargoil of Elizabethtown; four grandchildren, Olivia, Max, Lexi and Laci; two brothers, Von Burdine and Steve Burdine, both of Somerset; three sisters, Geraldine Marsee and Vickie Meece, both of Somerset, and Lisa Salvadore of London, Kentucky; and a host of family and friends.

The funeral is at 4 p.m. Monday, Sept. 14, at Fel­low­ship Baptist Church, 1298 Rogersville Road, Rad­cliff. A private graveside service in North Hardin Memorial Gardens is planned at a later date.

Visitation is from noon to 2 p.m. Monday at the church.

Memorial donations may be made to American Cancer Society and the American Heart Association.

Condolences may be expressed at chismfamilyfunerals.com.

Published in The News-Enterprise from Sep. 11 to Sep. 14, 2020.
