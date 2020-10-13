Charmaine Phillips, 61, of Radcliff and formerly of Bardstown, passed away Friday, Oct. 9, 2020, at her residence.



She was born June 6, 1959, to the proud parents of Irene Lydian and William Thomas "Bobo" Phillips. She was the fifth born of seven brothers and sisters, Diane Phillips, William Phillips, Sarah Green, Johnny Phillips, Patricia Payne and Darnell Lydian.



She graduated from Bardstown High School in 1977, married and had two sons, Quincy Poynter and Michael Poynter. Charmaine was a hard-working woman and always put her family first. She started her career as a federal employee in Hanau Germany in 1988. In 1993, Charmaine was hired as a materials handler for the United States Army Recruiting Command and transitioned from a Wage Grade (WG) to a General Schedule (GS) employee as a supply technician. She became the primary hand recipient holder for the United States Army's Human Resources Command in 2008 until her retirement in 2019.



She enjoyed listening to the blues and oldies but goodies music, bowling, darts, gardening, shopping and football. She was an amazing cook and was famous for her "Mama burgers" and salmon patties. She most enjoyed spending most of her leisure time among family and friends. She was especially proud of and invested most of her time with her sons and grandchildren, Nevaeh Poynter, Kiya Poynter, Cameron Poynter and Zoey Poynter. Charmaine Philips leaves behind numerous friends and family who love her and will miss her profoundly.



Her funeral is at noon Saturday, Oct. 17, at Barlow Funeral Home in Bardstown with burial in Bardstown Cemetery. The Rev. Tom Clark will officiate.



Visitation is from 10 a.m. to noon Saturday at the funeral home.



Barlow Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.



