Chasidy Renee Clark Wolford, 30, of Buffalo, passed away, Wednesday, June 12, 2019, at her residence.

She was a Central Hardin High School graduate, a former employee of Laugh and Learn Daycare and Kentucky Foot and Ankle Specialist.

She was preceded in death by her grandparents, Anna Katherine Clark and Carl Edward Clark; and great-grandparents, Havley and Mable Grimes and Lorene Conder.

Chasidy is survived by her husband, Joshua Wolford; three daughters, Ayzahli, Ivyanna and Cahleci Wolford; a son, Cashus Wolford; a stepson, Haedyn Wolford; her parents, Teresa (Greg) Payton and Richard Clark, all of Elizabethtown; two sisters, Mikyla Clark and Jessaca Payton; two brothers, Clinton and Dalton Payton; her grandparents, Ronnie (Linda) Hart and Annette Burton, all of Elizabethtown; and several aunts, uncles, nieces and nephews.

A memorial service is at 11 a.m. Saturday, June 22, at Victory Baptist Church in Hodgenville with the Rev. Claudie Long officiating. Burial follows in the church cemetery.

Visitation is from 5 to 8 p.m. Friday and continues at 9 a.m. Saturday at the church.

Expressions of sympathy may take the form of donations to the family.
Published in The News-Enterprise on June 18, 2019
